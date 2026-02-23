Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Learn to Make Scallops in Your Own Kitchen!

Chef Adam Pawlak
Chef Adam Pawlak joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to show you how to make delicious Scallops at home!

Chef Adam Pawlak was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up in an Italian family jump-started his love of food and cooking from a very young age. His specialty is high-end Italian cuisine with strong French influences. Working in different cities and traveling often, Chef Adam learned techniques and influences from around the country.

To learn more recipes or have an event with Chef Adam, visit ChefAdamPawlak.com

