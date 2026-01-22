Learn to make a Medicine Ball Drink, and Hot Cocoa Too!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktail recipes with low sugar for Dry January and a healthier new year start!

Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups nonfat dry milk powder

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon fine salt

Pinch ground cayenne pepper, optional, plus more to taste

Hot water, for serving

Instructions:

Heat oven to 300ºF. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread milk powder in a thin, even layer the prepared sheet pan and bake until golden brown and crumbly, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

Transfer the toasted and cooled milk powder to an airtight plastic container and add the sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, fine salt, and cayenne, if using. Cover and shake to thoroughly combine.

For one serving: Heat 3/4 cup (6 fluid ounces or 175 ml) of water to a boil, then remove from the heat. Spoon 1/4 cup of the cocoa mix into a heavy mug and whisk in the water. Top with your favorite cocoa toppings. Let sit about 30 seconds because otherwise you'll scald your face while attempting to chug the deliciousness.

Medicine Ball

Ingredients:

1 Mint Tea Bag (Peppermint or Spearmint)

1 Peach Tea Bag

8oz Hot Water

1 Tablespoon Honey

2oz Lemonade

Instructions:

Steep Mint Tea and Peach Tea together in boiling water for 5 minutes. Add honey and lemonade.

For more recipes, visit I Need Brad. Have you made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!