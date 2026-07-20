Lake Geneva Cruise Line Keeps a Century Old Tradition Alive!

One of Lake Geneva's most iconic traditions happens on the water. Ellen Burling with Lake Geneva Cruise Line says the historic U.S. Mailboat Tour is one of the only mail boat tours in the country, delivering mail to 75 to 80 lakeside homes while entertaining visitors with the famous mail jumpers.

In addition to the renowned Mailboat Tour, Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of public sightseeing cruises and private charters for parties, celebrations, and special events. Whether you're looking to learn about the lake's history or simply enjoy the scenic views, a cruise is one of the best ways to experience Lake Geneva.

For more visit: CruiseLakeGeneva.com