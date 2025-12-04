Krampus to Attend the Krampus Holiday Ball

Lisa Romella, Owner, Awkward Nerd Events, Krampus der Schatten, and Award-winning Cosplayer Façade Costuming joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a holiday Ball with the special guest, Krampus.

Awkward Nerd Events hosts one-of-a-kind VIP level experiences for adults in and around Milwaukee. We’re known for our huge January Ball and our themed pop-ups.

The Krampus Holiday Ball is its inaugural holiday event, with a holiday spin on the darker theme.

Krampus Holiday Ball:

Saturday, December 6

The Fitzgerald

For more information and for tickets, visit Awkward Nerd Events

