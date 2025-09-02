Koe Loves Walks and Adventures, Ready for a Home

Koe is a 2.5-year-old mixed breed, and 65-70lbs of teddy bear. While large, he thinks he makes the perfect lap dog and loves to snuggle. He is neutered, chipped, crate-trained, and ready for a family.

He loves playing with his toys, going for car rides and walks, and is mesmerized by being petted and kissed on his head. He would strive for a few short walks a day.. Or just 1 good long walk and his zoomies are the best!

Koe needs an adopter who can be dedicated to his training, while good with kids, he doesn’t yet know how strong he is, and would fit in a home with children 12 years of age or older.

For more information, visit HOPE Safehouse