Kitchen Hacks: Tools to Invest In

Chef Amanda Wisth, owner of Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary, is joining us to share her favorite kitchen tools that are actually worth the investment. From a bench scraper to a microplane, digital thermometer and kitchen shears, Amanda will show how simple, chef-approved tools can make everyday cooking easier, faster and more enjoyable.

Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary offers weekly in-home personal chef services, private chef experiences, catering, charcuterie boards, grazing tables and cooking classes. Whether she is creating beautiful meals for the week, hosting a coursed dinner in someone’s home or teaching others how to feel more confident in the kitchen, Amanda brings creativity, joy and practical know-how to everything she does.

During the segment, Amanda will demonstrate how to use some of her most-loved kitchen tools and explain why a thermometer is one of the most important items every home cook should own. She will also share which kitchen gadgets may not be worth the money and reveal the one tool she uses every single day.

Learn more at www.lemonyay.com.