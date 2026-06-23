Kitchen Hacks That Save Money and Boost Flavor!

Chef Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary is bringing fresh, fun, and flavorful kitchen tips. In this segment, Amanda shares simple knife skills and smart grocery swaps that can instantly elevate home cooking.

She’ll show why it’s time to stop overpaying for pre-cut produce, pre-minced garlic, bottled lemon juice, and pre-shredded cheese. With a few easy techniques, home cooks can save money, boost flavor, and feel more confident in the kitchen.

From fresh lemons and garlic to fruit, veggies, and a big block of cheese, Amanda will demonstrate how small changes can make meals taste brighter, fresher, and more homemade.

For more information visit https://www.lemonyay.com/