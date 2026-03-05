Kicking Off March Right with Some Delicious Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Espresso Cream Soda
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
2 tablespoons vanilla simple syrup*
6 to 8 ounces club soda
2 ounces brewed espresso, slightly cooled
1 splash heavy whipping cream or cold foam(heavy cream, splash vanilla syrup and a pinch of salt-frothed)
Instructions:
Fill a glass with ice. Top with 2 tablespoons vanilla syrup. Add enough club soda so the glass is 2/3 full; pour espresso over the top. Add a splash of heavy cream or cold foam. Stir. Serve immediately.
No-Groni
Ingredients:
2 oz Hibiscus Tea Syrup*
1 oz Unsweetened Grapefruit Juice
3 oz Tonic Water
Orange Peel
Instructions:
In a rocks glass filled with ice, combine the hibiscus tea syrup, grapefruit juice, and tonic water.
Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge
Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!