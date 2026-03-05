Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kicking Off March Right with Some Delicious Mocktails

Sips With Brad
Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Espresso Cream Soda
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
2 tablespoons vanilla simple syrup*
6 to 8 ounces club soda
2 ounces brewed espresso, slightly cooled
1 splash heavy whipping cream or cold foam(heavy cream, splash vanilla syrup and a pinch of salt-frothed)
Instructions:
Fill a glass with ice. Top with 2 tablespoons vanilla syrup. Add enough club soda so the glass is 2/3 full; pour espresso over the top. Add a splash of heavy cream or cold foam. Stir. Serve immediately.

No-Groni
Ingredients:
2 oz Hibiscus Tea Syrup*
1 oz Unsweetened Grapefruit Juice
3 oz Tonic Water
Orange Peel
Instructions:
In a rocks glass filled with ice, combine the hibiscus tea syrup, grapefruit juice, and tonic water.
Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge

Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!

