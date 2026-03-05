Kicking Off March Right with Some Delicious Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Espresso Cream Soda

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

2 tablespoons vanilla simple syrup*

6 to 8 ounces club soda

2 ounces brewed espresso, slightly cooled

1 splash heavy whipping cream or cold foam(heavy cream, splash vanilla syrup and a pinch of salt-frothed)

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice. Top with 2 tablespoons vanilla syrup. Add enough club soda so the glass is 2/3 full; pour espresso over the top. Add a splash of heavy cream or cold foam. Stir. Serve immediately.

No-Groni

Ingredients:

2 oz Hibiscus Tea Syrup*

1 oz Unsweetened Grapefruit Juice

3 oz Tonic Water

Orange Peel

Instructions:

In a rocks glass filled with ice, combine the hibiscus tea syrup, grapefruit juice, and tonic water.

Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge

Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!