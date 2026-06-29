Keeping Polka Alive in Milwaukee

Polka music has deep roots in Wisconsin, and in Milwaukee, the tradition is still alive and well. Originating in Bohemia in the early 1800s, polka became popular in the United States through Polish and German immigrants in the early 1900s, with another wave of popularity after World War II.

Today, polka may not be mainstream, but it is still thriving across Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Accordionist Mike Schneider is helping keep the tradition alive, playing hundreds of shows each year and sharing polka with audiences of all ages. Local spots like Lakefront Brewery, Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, Old German Beer Hall, and Bavarian Bierhaus continue to give fans a place to hear it live.

The sound is also evolving. Radio shows like Polka Time with DJ Shotski keep the classics spinning, while groups like The Squeezettes bring a modern twist by blending popular songs with polka. From traditional tunes to polka mashups, the music continues to bring people together, because as fans like to say, you can’t be sad while listening to a polka.