Join the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup!

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is a community-led, science-backed nonprofit working to protect and improve the health of the waterways in the Milwaukee River Basin. This annual tradition is a celebration of teamwork, connection, and the power of community action. Join together with 4,000 volunteers across three rivers and many communities as we collectively remove more than 100,000 pounds of trash in hours!

Milwaukee Riverkeeper's spring clean up is on Saturday, April 25th at 9 am. Arrive early, and need to register before the official start to be counted. T-shirts are free, but only available while supplies last. For more information, visit mkecleanup.org.