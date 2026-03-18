Join The Donut Hole Bike Ride This Season!

Celebrate the start of spring with a social bike ride and donuts! Milwaukee Recreation’s Bike Club is hosting a 20-25 mile bike ride route touring local bakeries around the area to celebrate of the end of Winter. Becka Unger and Zechariah Diemert talk more about the "Donut Hole" bike ride. They will give us a preview of other fun events Milwaukee Recreation’s Bike Club have planned.

The ride will start and end at McCarty Park on Saturday, March 21st at 10:00 AM. For more information, visit mkerec.net.