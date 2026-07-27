Jam out with Faith and Family at Family Fest

Christian Faith Fellowship Church is bringing you an opportunity to spend time with your family and your faith. Family Fest is a free community gathering at McKinley Beach on Saturday, August 1st from 11 AM–3 PM. Enjoy a day of fellowship, uplifting music, family fun, worship, and community by the lake. We would love to see you there as we come together in a joyful and welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Agenda for Saturday:



11am – Food and Fellowship Live music

12pm – Kid Times (Kids Blitz)

1:30pm – Service Begins

3pm – Baptismal & Benediction

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