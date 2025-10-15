Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

It's Time for Trunk or Treat in Tosa!

Wauwatosa Recreation Department
It's Time for Trunk or Treat in Tosa!
Posted
and last updated

Ted Martin and Jennie Cottam join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 6th Annual Trunk or Treat & Food Drive.

The Wauwatosa Recreation Department, part of the Wauwatosa School District, is teaming up once again with the Wauwatosa Police Department for the community event that brings families, costumes, and creativity together for a great cause.

For more information, visit TosaRec or visit the Facebook Event Page

Trunk or Treat & Food Drive:
Saturday, October 18
11:00am - 1:30pm

Fisher Administration Building,
East Parking Lot,
12121 West North Avenue

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo