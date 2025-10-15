It's Time for Trunk or Treat in Tosa!

Ted Martin and Jennie Cottam join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 6th Annual Trunk or Treat & Food Drive.

The Wauwatosa Recreation Department, part of the Wauwatosa School District, is teaming up once again with the Wauwatosa Police Department for the community event that brings families, costumes, and creativity together for a great cause.

For more information, visit TosaRec or visit the Facebook Event Page

Trunk or Treat & Food Drive:

Saturday, October 18

11:00am - 1:30pm

Fisher Administration Building,

East Parking Lot,

12121 West North Avenue