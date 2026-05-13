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Its Never To Late To Learn to Play Pool

The American Poolplayers Association
Its Never To Late To Learn to Play Pool
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If you’ve ever thought about picking up a pool cue but weren’t sure where to start, the Milwaukee American Poolplayers Association wants to make playing pool easy, approachable, and fun. From beginner to experienced players, teams play are in a format designed to keep things competitive and fair, no matter the experience level. Walk-ins are not only encouraged but expected. Come give pool cues a try!

You can learn more or join a team by visiting join.poolplayers.com. Follow Milwaukee APA on Facebook!

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