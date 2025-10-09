It's a Pink Power Weekend at The Weathered Shed

Jerri Landry and Deanna Savage join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a new event that inspires and helps women for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Weathered Shed is all about inspiring women to create. Its store is filled with hand-crafted items, upcycled furniture, gift items, and more. The organization also has DIY products and workshops. The Pink Power Weekend will have: raffles, brats & hot dogs, pink hair extensions, pink dot specials, Saturday Make & Take, and more!

For more information, call 414-837-6710 or visit The Weathered Shed

Pink Power Weekend details:

Friday, Oct. 10 – 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, Oct. 11 – 10 am to 4 pm

The Weathered Shed,

2940 S. 108th St.,

West Allis, WI