Insight on this Milwaukee-Based Crime Drama: The Sins We Inherit

Local author Carlo J. Emanuele joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to dive into the Milwaukee-rooted mafia drama The Sins We Inherit. This breakout first novel blends organized crime with the emotional depth of a personal healing journey. Inspired by Emanuele’s own experiences, the book brings Milwaukee’s culture, neighborhoods, and hidden histories to life.

The novel is gaining momentum and early attention for TV and film adaptation. Book 2 is coming early 2026, and the full trilogy is planned and in motion.

For more information, visit The Sins We Inherit. You can also purchase a copy on Amazon.