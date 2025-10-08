Inside the Eight-Sided House That Became America's First Kindergarten

Melissa Lampe, Jim Braughler of the Watertown Historical Society, and Jodi Newman join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to show you the Octagon House.

Located in Watertown, Wisconsin, about an hour's drive from Milwaukee, lies an octagonal house that housed the first kindergarten in America.

Its unique 8-sided design was inspired by New York architect Orson Fowler in 1854, and became one of Wisconsin's largest homes prior to the Civil War. Margarethe Meyer Schurz founded the first Kindergarten in America on the property. The Octagon House Museum has moved to its Fall hours, before closing until May 2026.

For more information, visit Octagon House Museum; its hours can be found below.

Octagon House Museum:

Saturdays and Sundays

Tours start at Noon, 1 PM, 2 PM

919 Charles St.,

Watertown, WI

