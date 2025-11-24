Inside Menomonee Falls’ Unique Shops & Makers

Steph Brown is out and about in Menomonee Falls' historic downtown, meeting up with Michelee Frie for some advice on where you should shop leading into the holiday season and Small Business Saturday!
Here are some highlights from Steph's day:
- Falls Liquor
N89W16859 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Midvintec Furniture
N89W16811 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- JW Designs and Components
N89W16744, Appleton Ave Storefront 1, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Poppy & Thyme
N88W16726 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Bank of Flowers
N88W16723 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051