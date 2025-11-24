Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Inside Menomonee Falls’ Unique Shops & Makers

Menomonee Falls Downtown District
Inside Menomonee Falls’ Unique Shops & Makers
Posted
and last updated

Steph Brown is out and about in Menomonee Falls' historic downtown, meeting up with Michelee Frie for some advice on where you should shop leading into the holiday season and Small Business Saturday!

Here are some highlights from Steph's day:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo