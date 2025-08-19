Inside Doors Open: Exclusive Tours You Don’t Want to Miss

Julia Griffith, Program Director at Historic Milwaukee, joined us to share exciting details about this year’s Doors Open Milwaukee weekend. While many of the event's locations offer free and open access, Julia highlighted the unique value of ticketed tours that provide intimate, guided experiences at select sites.

These ticketed tours include fan favorites like Jones Island, the City Hall Bell Tower, and the Rockwell Clock Tower, offering breathtaking views of the city. For history lovers, there’s a special tour through the historic VA grounds, while nightlife enthusiasts can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and At Random led by owner John Dye.

Tickets for Historic Milwaukee members open on September 3 at 10 AM, while the general public can register for municipal site tours beginning September 10 at 10 AM.

For more details and to sign up, visit Historic Milwaukee.