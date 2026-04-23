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Indeed Brewing Company Spotlights Local Music with Intimate Live Sessions

with Local musician Max Niemann
Indeed Brewing Company Spotlights Local Music with Intimate Live Sessions
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Indeed Brewing Company is supporting local songwriters with its Small Batch Songwriter Sessions, a free live music series featuring Milwaukee-based musicians. The intimate listening experience gives performers like local musician Max Niemann a chance to showcase original music in a relaxed setting. Our Steph Brown (@StephConnectsTV) got an exclusive look at one of these special sessions.

The series features different artists every other Monday from 6:30–8:30 p.m., celebrating the city’s vibrant local music scene.

Want to see Max Niemann perform next?
Follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ramblin.max for upcoming shows.

Learn more about events at Indeed Brewing Company!

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