Hundreds of Cars at Lannon's Main Street Car Show!

Kim Szymanski and Jan Schmidt discuss the Cars on Main Car Show in Lannon. They emphasize how important the need for donations is to keep the show running each year.

The car show was started by Jerry Neuman, Dave, and Lucy Bartelt, who ran it for 5 years. Dennis and Jan Schmidt picked up the show and have run it for the last 15 years.

The event is free for spectators and $10 for cars participating in the show. There will be hundreds of cars in attendance for viewers to see this year on July 27th!

Tune in to find out more, or search "Lannon Cars on Main" on Facebook.