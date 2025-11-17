Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How You Can Volunteer with the Jewish Community Center

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center
How You Can Volunteer with the Jewish Community Center
Jess Lanke joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss volunteer opportunities with the Jewish Community Center.

The Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center (JCC) is a nonprofit, social services agency serving the entire community with inclusive wellness, education, and community programs. Celebrating the diversity of the Jewish community, the JCC serves as a meaningful destination for children and adults in over 18 unique programmatic areas, including the Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp, Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC, Gan Ami Early Childhood Education, and the Jewish Community Pantry.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit JCC Milwaukee

