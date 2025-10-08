How You Can Help Adults Gain New Skills This Fall

Amaya Barker joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can help adults learn new skills.

Literacy Services of Wisconsin partners with adults to provide access to essential adult education and skills training. It offers one-on-one tutoring, small group classes, and online courses in reading, writing, math, and English, including GED and HSED preparation. Through these programs, adult learners gain the skills they need, open doors to new opportunities, and create lasting change for themselves and their families.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to find out how you can volunteer with the organization. For more information, visit Literacy Services

The organization's next volunteer information session is on Wednesday, October 8, from 5 PM - 6 PM at 1737 N Palmer St, Milwaukee.