How You Can Get Involved in the Fight Against Ewing Sarcoma

Maggie Spada joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Ewing sarcoma and how Little Warrior Foundation is helping affected kids.

Little Warrior Foundation started locally in 2020 with laser precision on finding a cure for a childhood cancer called Ewing sarcoma. The organization makes grants to high-potential therapies, nationally & internationally, to find a cure

They have raised nearly $7M in the last 5 years and are hopeful about some of the scientific progress.

For easy ways to get involved and be the change these kids need, visit littlewarrior.org