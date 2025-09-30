Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

How You Can Get Involved in the Fight Against Ewing Sarcoma

Little Warrior Foundation
How You Can Get Involved in the Fight Against Ewing Sarcoma
Posted
and last updated

Maggie Spada joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Ewing sarcoma and how Little Warrior Foundation is helping affected kids.

Little Warrior Foundation started locally in 2020 with laser precision on finding a cure for a childhood cancer called Ewing sarcoma. The organization makes grants to high-potential therapies, nationally & internationally, to find a cure

They have raised nearly $7M in the last 5 years and are hopeful about some of the scientific progress.

For easy ways to get involved and be the change these kids need, visit littlewarrior.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo