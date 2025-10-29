Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Juicy Rocks
How You Can Bring the Colorful Changes and Fall Energy Indoors
Gloria Witt, owner of Juicy Rocks, has been a hobby collector for most of her life. She started her online business when she started having too much to keep to herself.

Gloria joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can bring the forest and fall holiday energy into your home! With the crisp air and colorful changes outdoors, a "Tree of Life" can bring all the positivity and earthiness into your daily space.

For more information, visit JuicyRocks

Watch and follow What's Brewing Wisconsin to learn about crystal energy, popular crystals, and how to use them.

