How to Use and Make your own Compound Butter!

Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share his professional insight on making compound butter.

Chef Adam Pawlak was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up in an Italian family jump-started his love of food and cooking from a very young age. His specialty is high-end Italian cuisine with a lot of French influences. Working in different cities and traveling often, Chef Adam learned techniques and influences from around the country.

Follow What’s Brewing Wisconsin, and to learn more, visit ChefAdamPawlak.com

Compound Butter Recipe

2 sticks of butter

Salt

Rosemary

Parsley

Basil

Dill

Roasted garlic (one head)

