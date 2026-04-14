How to Protect Your Money from New Scams

Criminals are finding new ways to steal millions from older Wisconsinites, which is why AARP Wisconsin is working to make sure we have the information to fight back.

Karin Schmeling, a Greenfield resident, was targeted by one of these scams and shares her story of being targeted by scammers as a cautionary tale to others.

Scam Jam will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 21 at the Zoofari Center on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.

To register for the free Scam Jam, please visit our website – aarp.org/wi or call 877-926-8300

