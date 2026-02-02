Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friendship Circle Cafe
How To Make A Healthy Green Smoothie That Is Both Tasty And Easy!
Want to learn how to make great smoothies while also helping people with disabilities find jobs? Levi Stein and Destiney Hernandez talk through there unique way of growing the kale for there smoothies at Friendship Cafe and there mission to use these smoothies to help people with disabilities find jobs. More than 150 people will be attending the Friendship Circle Night Bucks game! Friendship Cafe will also be partnering with other coffee shops that hire people with disabilities to bring their employees to the game.

TROPICAL GREEN SMOOTHIE RECIPE:
1 cup pineapple, 1/2 cup banana, 1 cup kale, 1/2 cup apple juice, 1/2 cup milk. Blend until smooth

Visit their website for more information!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

