How to Enjoy Deer Hunting Without Actually Hunting Deer

Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about his experience deer hunting, without the hunting.

As a kid, Matt disliked participating in Wisconsin's annual hunting season. Now, in his 30s, he began going again to spend more time with his father and brother, where he found time to connect without distractions and screens. Wisconsin's gun deer season begins on November 22 and runs through November 30.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to hear more about Matt's experience, and visit Milwaukee Record to learn more about events in the area.