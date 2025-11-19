Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

How to Enjoy Deer Hunting Without Actually Hunting Deer

Milwaukee Record
How to Enjoy Deer Hunting Without Actually Hunting Deer
Posted
and last updated

Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about his experience deer hunting, without the hunting.

As a kid, Matt disliked participating in Wisconsin's annual hunting season. Now, in his 30s, he began going again to spend more time with his father and brother, where he found time to connect without distractions and screens. Wisconsin's gun deer season begins on November 22 and runs through November 30.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to hear more about Matt's experience, and visit Milwaukee Record to learn more about events in the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo