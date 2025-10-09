How This Cat Shelter Gives Them a Happily Ever After

Nicole Wells and volunteer Kendra Schmitt join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how they are helping cats find forever homes.

The Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter is hosting its Litters and Bidders event to raise money for the nonprofit, allowing it to continue helping pets in the area. The event will have raffles, a silent auction, prizes, gift baskets, and will take place on October 18.

The organization has open houses on Thursdays: 6 - 9 and Saturdays: 11 - 4

The Litters And Bidders Event will be at Zoofari.

For more information, visit Happy Endings Cat Shelter