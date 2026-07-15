How these Little Trains Stay on Track

Are you a fan of trains? Join the club, the Lionel Railroad Club! Founded in 1947, Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club has over 250 members operating a 3000 square feet building with up to twenty trains operating at all times. Located in New Berlin, Lionel Railroad Club host a open house weekly on Fridays hosting community events, a interactive model train layout and plenty of activities for young children. Club President Steve takes us on a journey through the club's incredible displays, while young member Ted shares how model railroading has sparked his passion and creativity. So join the fun and hop on the Lionel Railroad Club train!

For more information on up coming events, visit Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club