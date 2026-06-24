How Strudel Making Can Support Inclusion and Community

Friendship Circle of Wisconsin is bringing together community, inclusion, and a little something sweet this summer. Friendship Cafe’s handmade strudels will be featured, showcasing how every purchase supports programs and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges.

They highlight volunteer opportunities available throughout the summer, including decorating and packaging cookies, assisting with the softball program that gives participants the opportunity to experience the joy of being part of a team, and helping pack Sunshine Club care packages for individuals who may be feeling isolated or in need of encouragement. Volunteers are also needed for the annual Walk or Bike4Friendship event on June 28.

Friendship Circle’s mission is to create a community where every person feels valued, included, and connected. Volunteer opportunities are available for people of all ages and abilities. Learn more and sign up at fcwi.org.