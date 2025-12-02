How One Organization is Providing Housing, Healing, and Hope

Stephen Bauer, CEO, and Catillia Searcy, Director of Behavioral Health Services, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how Guest Houses of Milwaukee is helping those move from homelessness to housing stability.

Guest House of Milwaukee is the city’s largest publicly funded homeless shelter for men and a leading provider of housing, mental health services, and prevention programs. For more than 40 years, Guest House has served as a stabilizing force for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, helping people not only find safe shelter but also build the foundation for long-term independence.

To learn more or support their work, visit Guest House or call 414-345-3240.