How Milwaukee Uncut Brought the Community Together

Milwaukee Uncut's founders and hosts, Bre Barnett and Richie Burke, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how the brand has evolved and what's coming in 2026.

The podcast aims to bring Milwaukee together through non-traditional news, entertainment, and experiences. Through partnerships with Big Brothers Big Sisters, MADACC, and weekly highlights of local businesses, Milwaukee Uncut is active within the city. Over the last 12 months, it has generated over 45 million views on social media and over 40 thousand subscribers to its newsletter.