How Boxing is Empowering Milwaukee Women

Donna Gallardo, owner of SheWolfMKE and founder of the Lioness Academy, joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share how the organizations are empowering women in the area.

The organization welcomes anyone looking for a place to move, heal, and grow. We host pop-ups, wellness workshops, and events that bring the community together. They partner with local schools, small businesses, nonprofits, and families to uplift and support Milwaukee’s women and girls.

They are raising a generation of strong women. And it starts right here in Milwaukee. Its goal is to serve as a hub for healing, movement, and community belonging.

