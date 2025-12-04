Hope Fest and Hope for the Holidays from Father Gene's

Jason Wilson joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Hope Fest with Father Gene's Help Center and how you can spread some hope for the holiday season.

Father Gene’s Help Center was founded in 1969 with the mission of serving the community by providing dignity through free clothing. For more than five decades, we have worked to uplift individuals by ensuring access to quality clothing, fostering both dignity and hope within our community.

The organization is hosting 2 events this month:

December 6: Hope Fest – Santa Visit

December 8: Hope for the Holidays – Community Event

Father Gene’s Help Center,

5919 W. National Ave.

West Allis, WI 53214

The organization is accepting monetary and clothing donations. You can find out which items they are most in need of on their website.

For more information, visit Father Gene's or call (414) 258-HELP (4357)

