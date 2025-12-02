Hop On These Tours During the Weekend

Julia Griffith joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share upcoming tours along Milwaukee's Hop line.

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. We help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Hop Tours are roughly 75 minutes, and free for HMI members.

Hop Tours:

Saturdays

11 AM

For more information and to register, visit Historic Milwaukee