Honoring Our Veterans with a Trip to Our Nation's Capital

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, is an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C., with the purpose of healing and giving closure to those who served. The organization is specifically honoring veterans from the Vietnam and Korean wars, but anyone who served prior to June of 75' or earlier is eligible. The experience is entirely funded by the organization, and simply wishes to honor veterans with a full day of honor and closure for their service of our nation.

For more information, visit starsandstripeshonorflight.org