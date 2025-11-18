Holiday Cheer and Stories of the Iconic Mary Nohl House

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. We help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Grace Fuhr and Alex Gartelmann, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about the annual Holiday Lunch at the historic Wisconsin Club in downtown Milwaukee. Guests will enjoy this landmark building, beautifully decorated for the holidays, a delicious three-course meal, and an engaging program. This year’s program features Alex Gartelmann, Program Director, and Mary Nohl House Site Steward with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. Alex will share stories from his unique experience living in and restoring the iconic Mary Nohl House, one of Wisconsin’s most distinctive artistic treasures.

Saturday, December 13, 11:30 AM at the Wisconsin Club

For more information, visit Historic Milwaukee and JMKAC