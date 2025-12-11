Hmong New Year Celebration in Milwaukee

The Hmong New Year is the most anticipated cultural celebration in the Hmong community. Today, Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy and Lang Xiong join us on What's Brewing to talk about the Hmong New Year celebration. On December 13 and 14, 2025, the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park will be filled with vibrant traditional attire, energetic dance and music competitions, delicious food, and a bustling marketplace. The event also honors outstanding students and community members with scholarships and special awards.

The celebration strengthens cultural identity within the Hmong community—especially for youth—and welcomes growing participation from non-Asian community members. As traditions are shared and connections are built, the Milwaukee Hmong New Year showcases the richness of Hmong heritage while promoting unity, understanding, and access to important community resources.

For more information, visit Hmong American Friendship.