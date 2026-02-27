Historic Cedarburg Part 3

Just twenty miles north of Milwaukee is a picture-perfect quintessential slice of “Americana”. Dating back to the mid 1840’s the quaint city of Cedarburg has preserved many of its limestone buildings, architecture, and charm.

Cedarburg has a population of about twelve thousand, but brings in hundreds of “day trippers” and tourist throughout the year.

In the heart of town, Washington Avenue is lined with small family-owned businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, and cultural experiences that bring people in from far and wide.

The Cedarburg Visitor's Center is a must stop. The Cedarburg Visitor Center is coordinated by the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce and housed within the Cedarburg History Museum, at N58W6194 Columbia Road. Another historic business and building is Armbruster Jewelers.

Check out Handen Distillery and The Cedarburg Cultural Center as well.

To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.

See our next Cedarburg stops in part 4.