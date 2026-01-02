Here's What's Brewing in the Larp Community

Members of House Corvo, Alex Locicero, Steel Adkins, Jasylah Li, and Autumn Metzger join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the group that participates in LARPs and Historical combat groups.

The group's friendly and fun atmosphere assists new and veteran players with loaner gear, armor, and weapons. It also helps in bringing and connecting players to different larps and historical groups in the state. House Corvo is having a practice event later this month.

The House Corvo Practice is on January 10. For more information, visit House Corvo

