Helping Get Instruments Into the Hands of Children

Music stirs the spirit and uplifts the soul and Brass Bell Music Store is working to get instruments into the hands of children through their M.O.R.E. program, which stands for Musical Opportunities Reaching Everyone.

Brass Bell is hosting an instrument donation drive to help out families who might not be able to afford a musical instrument. It runs through June 15th.

Stop by Brass Bell during their regular business hours to donate your instrument. Anyone who donates will receive a $10 gift card for Brass Bell or MKE treasures.

Brass Bell's Store Hours:

M-Th 10-8

Friday 12-6

Saturday 10-4

Sunday 12-6

Learn more about Brass Bell Music Store on their website.