Helping Dogs Find Their Way Home

Kristin Wilson and Bailey the dog join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how volunteers can help in the search and recovery of lost dogs.

Volunteering is the lifeblood of Billy’s Posse Inc. There are various ways to volunteer, including the hotline and clerical/virtual roles. Virtual helps the team online by posting to the page or answering page messages. Field work helps the flyers and road signs out, trapping, and piloting our drone.

Visit billysposse.com to learn more about the volunteering opportunities to help.

