Having Lots of Fun with Soda in Brew City

Milwaukee offers many spirited opportunities, with Milwaukee Brewing Spirits Fest at McKinley Park, Brady Street Fest, the free Riverwalk Commons concert Series near the Milwaukee Public Market, Patio Palooza at Little Village Play Cafe, and and Pet Days at Zocalo Food Park! But you don't have to drink to party. One thing each of these events have in common is Lotza, the soda made to party! Lotza is a soda designed to support your body while you celebrate.

The week of July 20th attend any of these events to find free Lotza sampling. If you mention "Lots of Fun in Milwaukee" you'll recieve a free pack of Lotza when purchasing two.

Head to their website and use promo code FUN in MKE for $10 off their first order. And for a full list of the Lotza-approved events coming up, visit Lotza Fun in Milwaukee