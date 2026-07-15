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Have Some Family Fun at the Waukesha County Fair

Waukesha State Bank
Have Some Family Fun at the Waukesha County Fair
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This year marks the 184th Waukesha County Fair! Waukesha State bank is a part of the Fun, supporting community events in Waukesha. We have Chrissy Gluege here to discuss that support! Watch to learn their mission, relationship with this fair and sets Waukesha County fair apart from other festivals.

Come down to the fair July 15-19 for a good time! Fair fun ensured with music, rides, animals, exhibits, and entertainment. Buy tickets online & check the schedule at Oldest County Fair in Wisconsin | Waukesha County Fair

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