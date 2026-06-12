Have a Blitz with Biology at the Milwaukee Public Museum

Observe and interact with scientists as they conduct experiments and activities at the Milwaukee Public Museum. It's the 11th Annual Bioblitz @Wehr - Wehr Nature Center!

BioBlitz is part contest, part festival, part educational event, and part scientific endeavor where MPM brings together a group of scientists in a race against time to see how many species they can count in a 24-hour celebration of biodiversity in a Wisconsin natural area.

Get more information at BioBlitz 2026 | Milwaukee Public Museum.