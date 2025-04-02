Hat Burning Class

Meet Amanda from Burlap & Barnwood as she shows us a hat burning technique. It is a creative and fun way to customize your own hat! For more info on this and classes, visit the website.
Posted
Meet Amanda from Burlap & Barnwood as she shows us a hat burning technique. It is a creative and fun way to customize your own hat! For more info on this and classes, visit the website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.