Harnessing the Positive Power of Luck

Being lucky is simply positive energy, luck comes to those of us who are accepting of the things happening around them. Gloria Witt, owner of Juicy Rocks, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how some stones are lucky, and not just in a superstitious sense. Gloria explains how energy from stones can impact one's own energy and may help with realignment. Tuning your energy to be more confident and to have a positive outlook will often have the luck follow.

For more information, visit JuicyRocks