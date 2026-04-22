Hang It Again Returns to Cedarburg Cultural Center

Back by popular demand, the Cedarburg Cultural Center welcomes the return of “Hang It Again,” a unique exhibit and sale that gives artwork a second chance to be seen, loved, and collected. This lively, ever‑changing show is part art exhibit, part treasure hunt—featuring paintings, photography, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture, and more.

Held April 25–26, Hang It Again makes collecting original art approachable with pieces available at a wide range of price points. Every purchase supports the Cedarburg Cultural Center and local artists, while keeping art out of storage and circulating in the community—perfectly timed with the spirit of Earth Day. Visitors are encouraged to browse, discover surprises, and come back again, since the gallery evolves as pieces are sold and replaced.